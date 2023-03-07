Plans for a controversial housing development in Eastbourne have been approved at appeal.

In a decision notice published on Thursday (March 2), a planning inspector has approved proposals to demolish a set of garages in Motcombe Road and build three houses and two flats in its place.

The result of the appeal overturned a decision by Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning committee, which had refused the scheme (against officer advice) in September 2022 due to concerns about the development’s access and impact on the residential properties which surround the site.

These concerns were not shared by the planning inspector, however, who concluded that the scheme would not harm highway safety nor have an unacceptable impact on the surrounding properties.

Development's proposed site layout

In their decision notice, the inspector wrote: “Whilst it would have a greater visual impact than the existing garages in this location, neither the new house nor the development as a whole would be overly oppressive to the extent that it would significantly harm the level of outlook for occupiers of surrounding properties.”

They added: “Interested parties have raised concerns about the loss of the existing buildings on site, and the design of the replacement buildings being too dense and providing limited garden space.

“However, the proposed development, which is in a largely residential area, would represent an appropriate use of an underused parcel of land while the scale and layout of the buildings would be appropriate to the setting.”