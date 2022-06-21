New entrance to be built at Chichester Hospital

Plans for a new entrance at St Richard's Hospital have been approved.

The development will see the extension of the existing main entrance to the Diagnostic block at St Richard’s Hospital on Spitalfield Lane.

Other development to the hospital will include the reconfiguration to the external area around the main entrance which will provide a more accessible entrance, plus the installation of some new roof top air handing plant.

This work is proposed, as part of internal reconfigurations works to the Emergency Department, which are required in response to increased patient numbers, and spatial pressure created in existing areas due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The new lobby extension will have two new entrances, one for the existing facilities, and one dedicated to the to the Urgent Treatment Centre and Paediatric A&E which are being enhanced as part of an internal refurbishment and reconfiguration of the ground floor.

The new double height glazed box design will bring the entrance forward, from between the two hospital wings, and along with the raised roof height will increase the prominence of the entrance and make this more visually identifiable from the car park and external vehicular and pedestrian circulation.

The external areas immediately outside of the entrance will be reconfigured to allow enhanced pedestrian access by providing new pedestrian priority crossings to and from the main car park.

This new area will also provide safer pedestrian only surroundings to the reconfigured parking spaces designated for disabled people.In a statement Chichester City Council said that they had no objections to the plans.