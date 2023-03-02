Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

New five-bedroom home in Crowborough garden refused permission at appeal

Proposals for a new build in Crowborough have been refused at appeal.

By Huw Oxburgh, local democracy reporter
1 hour ago
Updated 2nd Mar 2023, 12:11pm

In a decision notice published on Tuesday (February 28), a planning inspector has rejected a developer’s bid to build a five-bedroom house on garden land to the rear of a property known as West Ridge House in Goldsmiths Avenue.

The original application had been refused by Wealden District Council in May last year, due to concerns about its impact on the character and appearance of the surrounding area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The applicant sought to appeal this decision, arguing that the council’s housing shortfall meant the scheme should have been given a presumption in favour of approval.

Most Popular
Proposed new home
Proposed new home
Proposed new home

This view was not shared by the planning inspector.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In their decision notice, the inspector said: “Having considered the benefits and adverse impacts of the scheme that is before me, I conclude that the significant harms I have identified, to the character and appearance of the area and to biodiversity, would significantly and demonstrably outweigh the proposal’s benefits

ProposalsCrowboroughWealden District Council