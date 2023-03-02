Proposals for a new build in Crowborough have been refused at appeal.

In a decision notice published on Tuesday (February 28), a planning inspector has rejected a developer’s bid to build a five-bedroom house on garden land to the rear of a property known as West Ridge House in Goldsmiths Avenue.

The original application had been refused by Wealden District Council in May last year, due to concerns about its impact on the character and appearance of the surrounding area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The applicant sought to appeal this decision, arguing that the council’s housing shortfall meant the scheme should have been given a presumption in favour of approval.

Proposed new home

This view was not shared by the planning inspector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad