New footpath could be created close to Chichester supermarket

A new footpath could be installed close to Chichester’s Lidl store. SUS-220303-170919001

Chichester City Council has agreed to ask West Sussex County Council, which looks after highways, to make improvements to the Lidl/Story Road footpath link.

The council heard last Wednesday that the development would see the laying of aggregate to provide a free draining and more level and stable surface for pedestrians.

Councillor Richard Plowman, which proposed the motion to appeal to WSCC, said that the proposal was a ‘formality’ and that the council should do ‘what needs to be done’ to the path.

After deliberations it was unanimously agreed to submit a Community Highways Scheme to West Sussex County Council for the path.