Hastings town centre could be blocked off to traffic in the coming months, councillors have heard.

Queens Road, Hastings

Speaking at a cabinet meeting on Monday (February 6), Cllr Judy Rogers, portfolio holder for community safety, governance and disabled access, updated councillors on plans to replace the out-of-order retractable bollards at the end of Queens Road with gates.

She said the gates would be closed between 10am and 4pm each day, blocking traffic from entering the pedestrianised area, but allowing deliveries outside those times.

Cllr Rogers has been told they will be in place for the spring and talked about how they manage the area outside of the 10am-4pm window.