New gates to block vehicles from entering pedestrianised area of Hastings town centre

Hastings town centre could be blocked off to traffic in the coming months, councillors have heard.

By Huw Oxburgh, local democracy reporter
2 minutes ago
Updated 8th Feb 2023, 10:49am
Queens Road, Hastings
Speaking at a cabinet meeting on Monday (February 6), Cllr Judy Rogers, portfolio holder for community safety, governance and disabled access, updated councillors on plans to replace the out-of-order retractable bollards at the end of Queens Road with gates.

She said the gates would be closed between 10am and 4pm each day, blocking traffic from entering the pedestrianised area, but allowing deliveries outside those times.

Cllr Rogers has been told they will be in place for the spring and talked about how they manage the area outside of the 10am-4pm window.

She added: “We want people to be able to walk and feel safe walking through the town centre and it will make it look so much better and also protect, until the town deal project comes into being, what is left of our paving system.”

