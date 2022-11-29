A new convenience store is set to open in Goring-by-Sea after its premises licence was granted by the council.

Premier Store will move into the empty units at 7-8 Field Place Parade, next to the existing Co-op branch.

The units were previously home to a Ladbrokes betting shop and form part of the wider Strand Parade shopping area but there are some flats nearby – including some above the proposed store.

Worthing Borough Council’s Licensing and Control Sub-Committee granted Premier Store a new premises licence on Wednesday (November 23).

Field Place Parade

Three members of the public objected to the new licence saying that another shop selling alcohol and opening until late at night could contribute to anti-social behaviour problems in the area, particularly with young people.

Sussex Police originally objected to the premises licence but withdrew its objections after the new store agreed to a number of conditions.

This included reducing its opening hours and alcohol sales by one hour to between 6am and 11pm seven days a week.

The force’s licensing unit confirmed that there are ‘high levels of anti-social behaviour in the immediate area’.

Russ Cochran (Con, Northbrook) said a number of residents had raised the new licence with him during one of his street surgeries. He asked the applicant, Ms Hamsika Mathusan, what security would be put in place.

Ms Mathusan confirmed that more than 20 CCTV cameras would be installed in total.

Her agent, Suresh Kanapathi, said Ms Mathusan was ‘very experienced’ having run similar shops for ‘nearly six years’.

“I think we already have a number of steps we’re taking to protect children from harm,” said Mr Mathusan.

“There are a number of conditions on CCTV and public nuisance also. If any any of these conditions are breached we [will] have serious consequences – probably [a] review of the licence.”

Ms Mathusan said she would be able to visit the premises ‘pretty much every day’ and would be a 50 minute drive away in case of any issues with the store.

