New Hastings base for arts-based mental health organisation

On Wednesday (February 9), Hastings Borough Council unanimously approved plans to lease part of the bowls green and pavilion at Alexandra Park to Arts on Prescription — a not-for-profit organisation which provides creative activities designed to enhance mental health.

Normally such a decision would not need full council sign off, but the organisation was not the top bidder looking to take over the building, nor could it afford to enter into a full repairing lease.

However, councillors felt the social benefits of the group outweighed its relatively low financial contribution.

Cllr Ali Roark (Lab) said: “We seem to be in agreement here that this is a really positive thing for the town, especially after the last couple of years. Everybody has really suffered, and some people more than others, with their mental health.

“If this is something in the park that can provide support to people I think that is a really good thing and I think there is social value that comes above monetary value and this is one of those times.”

The proposals, which had been to cabinet last month, received cross-party support and were unanimously voted through by councillors.

Among those to speak in favour of the scheme was Consevative councillor John Rankin, who said: “I just wanted to applaud this decision. In the straitened financial climate we find ourselves, it would be very tempting to take the top offer from an ice cream vendor or something else.

“But there is an old saying; price is what you pay, value is what you get. I think the value to people who are trying to recover from mental health is remarkable when it comes to art.

“I really do applaud this decision. Sometimes it is not always about money, sometimes it is about other things.”

Arts on Prescription is part of the ‘social prescribing network’, which can see GPs prescribe its activities to patients as part of their treatment.

It will take on the building and use the former bowls green as an outdoor space.

The group was one of six potential tenants, which had put in offers to take over the space.

Other offers included: a community farm, a centre for parenting classes, a dog grooming business and a mixed cafe/events space.

For the first year, the council is expected to receive a £1,000 rent from Arts on Prescription, while the highest offer would have brought in £6,000. It will also not be a full-repairing lease, meaning the council would still be responsible for maintaining the site.