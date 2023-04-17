A developer has put forward plans to build a new care home at the former Mount Denys site in Hastings.

In an application to Hastings Borough Council, LNT Care Developments is seeking planning permission to build a two-storey, 66-bed elderly persons care home in a piece of land at the junction of St Helens Down and The Ridge.

The land was formerly-occupied by a number of vacant buildings, including the former Mount Denys Care Home, which were demolished after a series of fires in 2019.

In a statement submitted as part of the application, a spokesman for LNT Care said: “The development of this site for a new purpose built care home will have a positive impact upon the area by developing the site that has been stood empty since 2019 for a use that would be beneficial and fulfil a need, whilst providing a development sympathetic in terms of its scale and design.

“The development would bring economic benefits by creating more employment and economic activity within this growing area, both during construction and in the long-term operation of the home, creating a variety of jobs within a sustainable location for the increasing number of residents within the immediate area.

“Overall it is considered that a positive design approach has been adopted in respect of the proposed development scheme. The proposed care home scheme should provide a form of development that would positively enhance the character of the surrounding area, whilst also offering an important local community service and employment.”

The site would also include a 25 space off-road car park, which would include an ambulance/taxi drop-off area.

1 . Mount Denys Proposed new Hastings care home Photo: o3p

2 . Mount Denys Demolition work taking place at the former Mount Denys Care Home, Hastings. Photo: staff

3 . Mount Denys Demolition work taking place at the former Mount Denys Care Home, Hastings. Photo: staff

4 . Mount Denys Mount Denys, The Ridge, Hastings. Photo: .