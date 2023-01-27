Edit Account-Sign Out
New Hastings four-bedroom house approved between Halton Baptist Church and the Ashburnham Road Allotments

Proposals for a new build in Hastings have been given the go ahead by town planners.

By Huw Oxburgh, local democracy reporter
1 hour ago
Updated 27th Jan 2023, 2:29pm

On Wednesday (January 25), Hastings Borough Council’s planning committee approved an application to build a four-bedroom house on land to the rear of Mount Road — a site which sits between Halton Baptist Church and the Ashburnham Road Allotments.

While approved, the scheme had seen objections raised by local residents, who argued the scheme would cause ecological damage and be harmful to neighbours. But this view is not shared by planning officers, who had praised its design.

Officers also said the sloping nature of the site meant the proposed building would appear to be a single-storey structure from its front entrance, despite being two-storeys tall. It would also have a private garden and off-street parking.

Proposed Hastings new build

Their report concluded: “The site is located within a sustainable location with easy and frequent access to services and as such the principle of residential development is acceptable.”

