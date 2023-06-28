The new Haywards Heath town mayor has announced her chosen charity for her term of office.

Councillor Stephanie Inglesfield said she was honoured to select the Haywards Heath based Time4Children, which aims to improve the emotional wellbeing of primary school kids in Mid Sussex.

The mayor said: “Time4Children is a charity who listens to children and as a qualified life coach and a mother of four, this is something that resonates with me.

“Social services, children’s services, mental health services and children’s mental health services are overstretched and this charity bridges the ever-widening gap. Time4Children do not provide counselling but a safe, warm listening service which can be of great benefit to young children going through challenging times. By listening to children who struggle with grief, broken family situations, bullying and all sorts of different unexpressed traumas, the children are given a tool that will serve them well for the rest of their lives – the ability of talking things out, the ability of not keeping it all bottled up.”

Haywards Heath town mayor Stephanie Inglesfield has selected the Haywards Heath based Time4Children as her chosen charity. She is pictured with Lisa Westbury, project manager, and Esther Featherstone, fundraising coordinator from Time4Children

Councillor Inglesfield called Time4Children ‘a wonderful charity that provides a mental sanctuary for young children’ and a place ‘where children feel safe, unrushed, respected, valued and able to express themselves’.

She added: “Happy and open children make happy and open adults, giving children the best possible start in life so that they can achieve their full potential.”