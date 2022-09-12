New heritage workshop planned for Goodwood

Goodwood could be set for a new heritage workshop following submitted plans.

The Goodwood Motor Circuit in Chichester would see the new workshop be placed in the renovated Tyrell Shed.

The Tyrrell Shed currently sits within a small commercial compound located just outside the village of Ockham in Surrey.

The Tyrrell Shed has a long, rich and important history within the world of motorsport and Formula 1 racing as a number of Formula One legends, such as Jackie Stewart raced in cars built in the shed.

The application seeks to relocate the Tyrrell Shed from its current location to a new permanent home adjacent to the Goodwood Motor Circuit, allowing it to be used by the Goodwood Estate and enjoyed year-round by the public.

It is intended that the shed be dismantled, transported and rebuilt in time for the Goodwood Revival in September 2023.