New holiday home planned for Wisborough Green

Plans for a new holiday home in Wisborough Green have been submitted.

The plans would see the outbuilding of Laundry Cottage on Harsfold Lane in Wisborough Green be converted into a place for holiday letting.

An extension to the rear ground floor of the property has also been included in the proposal plans.

Agent Stephen Witt, in a design and access statement wrote: “Tourism is an ideal and important venture for this site and the provision of a holiday let will enable a greater use of the site for such purposes.

"Moreover, a primary purposes of the nearby South Downs National Park designation is to encourage and foster tourism.”

Mr Witt also, in the statement, explained the plans for the extension to the main property at the rear of the ground floor.

He wrote: “The front elevation will remain largely unaltered with the except of the addition of an open porch and provision of entranceway in the location of the existing southern garage doors.

“At ground floor, one garage and space for additional storage – including secure cycle storage - will remain with the remainder of the space, including a modest ground floor extension, being used as entrance hall, kitchen and living area.

“The external stairs will be removed and replaced with internal stairs.

“Above the proposed single storey extension will be a small balcony area which will have a high willow hurdle screen in order to protect the amenities of the neighbours to the north.

“Within the roofspace where there is currently a bedroom, bathroom and living space there will be two bedrooms along with a bathroom, the latter of which is provided, in part, through the provision of a modest roof dormer which will have a window fixed shut and obscure glazed.

“Two rooflights on the south elevation will be replaced with a single conservation style rooflight.

“A separate curtilage for the holiday let/annex will not be created but it will utilise the immediate garden area to the east where there is currently a small greenhouse.”