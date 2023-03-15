Edit Account-Sign Out
New holiday lets at listed farmhouse near Battle approved at appeal by planning inspector

Proposals to create rural holiday accommodation at a listed farmhouse near Battle have been approved at appeal.

By Huw Oxburgh, local democracy reporter
Published 15th Mar 2023, 15:02 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 15:03 GMT

In a decision notice published on Tuesday (March 7), a planning inspector has approved proposals to convert an outbuilding of a grade II listed property known as Beanford Farmhouse into four holiday lets.

While Rother District Council did not make an official decision on the scheme prior to the appeal, the authority said it would have recommended refusal due to concerns around its impact on the 17th century listed farmhouse and surrounding area.

However, the inspector took a different view, concluding that the area around the farmhouse had already been significantly eroded in terms of its historical setting.

Proposed layout of the Battle holiday lets
This, the inspector said, meant the development would have a less than substantial harm on the setting, which would be outweighed by the benefits of additional holiday accommodation.

They therefore concluded on balance the application was acceptable and granted approval to the scheme.

