New homes planned for Worthing town centre as change of use of former Pizza Hut proposed

Plans for new homes in Worthing town centre have been submitted, alongside reconfiguration of the former Pizza Hut restaurant to create a new café.

Alexander Coombes has made the application to Worthing Borough Council for change of use of the first and second floor at 8-9 Arcade Buildings, South Street, Worthing, from food sales to two residential units.

The plans show reconfiguration of the shop front, window replacement to the front elevation, window replacement and creation of new windows to the rear and rooftop photovoltaic panels.

In the design and access statement submitted by Saville Jones Architects, it states: "The existing building consists of ground floor retail space (Class E), with staff kitchenette, staff WC and access WC. The two upper floors are currently derelict previously used as offices and storage space, ancillary to the ground floor space."

The site in South Street, Worthing, was Pizza Hut until 2014 and then William Hill until 2019. Picture: Derek Martin

The shop was originally part of the Royal Arcade development, dating back to 1925, and although it is within the South Street Conservation Area, it is not listed.

Most recently used as Climate Resilience Centre Worthing, the site was previously a Pizza Hut restaurant until September 2014 and then a William Hill betting shop until July 2019.

The application proposes to retain the ground floor as a cafe-restaurant and a permitted change of use of the first and second floor to two two-bedroom apartments.

Alterations include the replacement of the existing shop front with new sliding folding shop windows. The existing architectural framing facing South Street, which includes two cast iron pilasters and three cast iron decorative reliefs, would be retained and decorated.

