New Horsham nail salon could soon open in Swan Walk

An application has been submitted for a change of use for the unit next to Wilko on the other side of the entrance in West Street nearest the Bishopric.

The plans, lodged with Horsham District Council on behalf of Nguyen Kim Dung Phan for unit 69, described how the commercial use of the premises as a nail salon is ‘considered to be appropriate to the commercial locality and it is considered that given small size of the unit and that the unit is currently vacant, there would be no material harm to the vitality of the retail location’.