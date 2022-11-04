The Horsham Travel Buddy scheme supports people with a wide range of issues such as stroke recovery, dementia, and mental health difficulties like depression, anxiety, or even loneliness. The aim is to launch this service across Sussex to facilitate new friendships and improve well-being for as many people as possible. The programme matches volunteers who have similar interests, with those who may face barriers when accessing public transport or need support to get out. It will allow more people to enjoy community activities, access local services, attend appointments, go shopping or have a cup of tea at a local café.

After a recent meeting with Community Transport Sussex at their Horsham depot, Mr Quin said: “This important scheme will be a lifeline for so many Horsham residents who need that extra bit of support to get out and about.”

Marie Claire Macintosh, of CT Sussex, added: “It is wonderful to have the support of Jeremy as our travel buddy scheme goes from strength to strength. Reducing social isolation and loneliness is at the heart of all our community transport work across Sussex. Transport can be a huge barrier for people which limits their ability to engage in everyday activities, so we want to create a buzz about this scheme, so we are urging Horsham residents to register to become a volunteer. It’s fun and flexible and you get to give something back to your community. It is a win-win.”

Horsham MP Jeremy Quin showing his support for the travel buddy scheme

