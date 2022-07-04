New housing development planned in Westbourne

Plans for a new housing development in Westbourne have been submitted.

The development will include the construction of ten new houses on the land West of Monk’s Hill in Westbourne.

Of the ten houses at the proposed development there will be: one two-bedroom bungalow, two two-bedroom chalet bungalows, one two-bedroom house, four three-bedroom chalet bungalows and two four-bedroom houses.

Each two and three-bedroom dwelling would be provided with a single garage plus at least one additional hardstanding car parking space mainly within the curtilage of each property.

Each four-bedroom dwelling would have three car spaces, in addition, two visitor car spaces would be provided at the properties.

The total car parking provision for the development amounts to 24 new spaces.

The proposed development would be accessed by the creation of a new vehicular access directly from Monk’s Hill.

New tree and hedgerow planting would be provided within and along the boundaries of the development area.

In the design and access statement developers Pope Priestley Architects said: “The scale of the built form is a mix of single and two storey, with the ‘chalet’ style units having an eaves height equivalent to a single storey unit, and all dwellings are of a traditional vernacular design, with single storey garages integrated within the footprint or interspersed between the dwellings.

"The dwellings are all detached with wide frontages and footprints similar to those existing properties in the area