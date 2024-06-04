New Jewish group calls for five-pledge commitment from Parliamentary candidates

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the General Election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities.

A new Jewish group has launched in Hastings to give voice to those in the community who do not currently feel heard or respected by mainstream political parties or the media.

Hastings Jews for Justice (HJFJ) is a broad coalition of Jews and those of Jewish heritage who stand against the ‘ongoing genocide, occupation and apartheid in Palestine’ and the continued violations of international law by the Israeli government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their first action has been to pen an open letter to the prospective Parliamentary candidates for the two constituencies in the area – Hastings & Rye and Bexhill & Battle - setting out five pledges which they invite the candidates to agree to, in the interests of ‘respect and community harmony’.

The new group is called Hastings Jews for Justice.

These pledges include: recognising that Jewish people hold a range of views on key issues which need to be respected, consulting with a range of Jewish community groups holding differences of opinion on the occupation in Israel/Palestine, calling out and fighting all instances of racism – including antisemitism and Islamophobia –refraining from exploiting antisemitism and committing to measured and factual discussion about Israel/Palestine.

The letter, signed by 21 so far, states that “committing to a fair, just and respectful code of conduct is itself a good step towards contributing positively to our community, laying the foundations for trust and confidence in our political leadership.”

A HJFJ spokesperson added: “Too often, our existence as Jews of conscience is erased or marginalised by mainstream political discourse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Even as we see increasingly large numbers in the Jewish bloc at national ceasefire marches and we take local action against the continued slaughter in Gaza, we hear misleading and divisive rhetoric, claiming these actions are rife with antisemitism and hatred.

“Nothing could be further from the truth. This sort of speech has real consequences and we are seeing that translate into violence on our streets.

“We stand against the exploitation of Jewish fears to score political points and reject the notion that Jewish safety can only be guaranteed through oppression and violence.

“We call on all local candidates in this election to heed the calls of Jewish voters to respect international law and the sanctity of human life. We invite them now to commit to our five pledges and invite further signatories to back our call.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Felicity Laurence, Guest music educator for the Israeli-Palestinian peace project ‘The Villages Group’, said: “I am grateful for the chance to stand with many others in our Jewish community here in calling both for a desperately-needed calming of the debates around Israel, Palestine and in particular what is happening in Gaza, and for a commitment from all of our Parliamentary candidates to hold to the ideal of justice within and beyond our own community.

“We are urging them to listen to the views of all of us in the Jewish community within this and all electorates, and to recognise that those of us who take a view divergent with that of their own party nevertheless deserve to be heard, and respected.”