New Lewes MP calls for investment in Seaford and Willingdon health facilities in letter to Health Secretary
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Liberal Democrat James MacCleary urged Wes Streeting to use the pledged new money for primary care to invest in new health facilities in Seaford and Willingdon.
The letter comes after the announcement that the Labour government would redirect billions from hospitals to GPs to ‘fix the front door’ of the NHS.
Mr MacCleary said: “I put the issue of GP services locally at the heart of my campaign in the General Election and I intend to get results for our community. It is very good to hear that the new Health Secretary has pledged this boost in funding for frontline health services, but I want guarantees that our area will get the funding it needs. That’s why I have written to the Health Secretary to ask him to promise that our area will get the funding it needs. Seaford is the largest town in our constituency and is crying out for a new health centre to replace the outdated facility on Dane Road. I also want to see the new health facility that was promised as part of the unpopular Morning Mills development in Willingdon funded.”
In the letter, Mr MacCleary said he spoke to thousands of people in the Lewes constituency during the general election and ‘heard the same story over and over again’ of long waits to see a GP.
The letter said: “Under the Conservatives local health services have been completely neglected, leaving too many of my constituents waiting in pain and distress. It said: “In Seaford, a town of over 25,000 people, there is no modern health centre. The town’s two GP surgeries are overwhelmed and in desperate need of new facilities to meet the needs of residents.”
Mr MacCleary added: “I am also backing Liberal Democrat calls for an emergency Health and Care Budget that is needed without delay to get our health service back on its feet.”
The Lib Dems said the Emergency Health and Care Budget should include measures like free personal care for all those who need it, while boosting GP numbers by 8,000 and a ‘significant increase’ to the number of cancer nurses.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.