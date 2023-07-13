NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

New Littlehampton seafront ice cream parlour could be run out of shipping container

An ice cream parlour housed in a shipping container could be coming to Littlehampton seafront if new plans are approved by Arun District Council.
By Thomas Hanway, local democracy reporter
Published 13th Jul 2023, 16:05 BST

The site is the West Beach Cafe kiosk in Rope Walk and currently sits in a local nature reserve at the end of the West Beach road, neighbouring the West Beach car park.

The plans include one container for the parlour itself at the end of the current outdoor seating area on the beach side of the cafe, and one for a storage bin on the other side of the cafe behind the car park.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A preliminary ecological report has been conducted to address potential issues around the site being in a local nature reserve, but the report pointed out that the proposed containers were within the bounds of the existing site area of the cafe.

Most Popular
West Beach cafe Kiosk Littlehampton, Rope Walk (Credit: Google Maps)West Beach cafe Kiosk Littlehampton, Rope Walk (Credit: Google Maps)
West Beach cafe Kiosk Littlehampton, Rope Walk (Credit: Google Maps)

To view details of the plans visit https://www.arun.gov.uk/planning-application-search with the reference code LU/112/23/PL.

Related topics:Arun District Council