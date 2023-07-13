An ice cream parlour housed in a shipping container could be coming to Littlehampton seafront if new plans are approved by Arun District Council.

The site is the West Beach Cafe kiosk in Rope Walk and currently sits in a local nature reserve at the end of the West Beach road, neighbouring the West Beach car park.

The plans include one container for the parlour itself at the end of the current outdoor seating area on the beach side of the cafe, and one for a storage bin on the other side of the cafe behind the car park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A preliminary ecological report has been conducted to address potential issues around the site being in a local nature reserve, but the report pointed out that the proposed containers were within the bounds of the existing site area of the cafe.

West Beach cafe Kiosk Littlehampton, Rope Walk (Credit: Google Maps)