New livestock breeding shed planned in Kirdham

The plans submitted also include an additional large field shelter on the land east of Bulchins Copse in Kirdford.
The plans also include the retrospective application to retain one caravan, three timber field shelters, two timber sheds, galv steel livestock enclosure fencing and vehicle access off A272.
None of the proposed buildings are permanent and the field shelters will be moved around the site at various times. None of the structures will affect the trees or hedges.
The previous use of the land was open meadow and now it is used as pasture for the keeping of livestock.
To view the full application visit the South Downs National Park Authority’s planning portal using the reference: SDNP/22/00761/FUL