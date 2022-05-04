New livestock breeding shed planned in Kirdham

New livestock breeding shed plans for a field in Kirdham have been submitted. SUS-220405-161313001

The plans submitted also include an additional large field shelter on the land east of Bulchins Copse in Kirdford.

The plans also include the retrospective application to retain one caravan, three timber field shelters, two timber sheds, galv steel livestock enclosure fencing and vehicle access off A272.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

None of the proposed buildings are permanent and the field shelters will be moved around the site at various times. None of the structures will affect the trees or hedges.

The previous use of the land was open meadow and now it is used as pasture for the keeping of livestock.