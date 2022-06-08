New machines 'coming soon' to Littlehampton car park next to leisure centre

The Mewsbrook car park, which is located outside the Wave Leisure Centre, will get new machines following a delay.

A ‘worldwide shortage of semi-conductors’ is responsible but Arun District Council says the new system will be up and running ‘very soon’.

Littlehampton Wave customers will still be able to park for free for up to three hours but they must register their number plate with the leisure centre.

Mewsbrook Road car parak

Parking charges for all other users will remain the same and can be found at the council’s website: https://www.arun.gov.uk/littlehampton-car-park-information-charges/.

Some charges may have increased slightly after the council reviewed prices across all of its car parks.

A spokesperson has encouraged residents to check the council’s social media channels for updates on the new system.