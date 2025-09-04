New on-street parking charges for Worthing revealed

Changes to on-street parking charges will come into effect in Worthing in October.

West Sussex County Council has confirmed the update will take place on October 1 and said it is designed to make parking fairer, more consistent and better aligned with local needs.

Notice was given on September 4 of new charges for the Worthing Controlled Parking Zone, showing increases on the 2023 prices.

Pay and display rates are going up by 20p for all areas. The premium prices have changed from £1.80 to £2 per hour, standard rates are up from £1.70 to £1.90 per hour, and outer rates are going up from £1 per hour to £1.20 per hour.

A 12-month resident permit in all-day zones A, B and C has gone up from £58 to £63 and a six-month permit has gone up from £31 to £34.

For part-day zones D, E,F,G,H,J,K,L,M and N, the 12-month resident permit has gone up from £30 to £35 and a six-month permit has gone up from £16 to £19.

Subsequent resident permits, non-resident permits, doctors' permits, countywide permits and visitors permits for all zones have also gone up.

The changes were announced following a comprehensive review, supporting the council’s Integrated Parking Strategy, which aims to improve access, reduce congestion and encourage more sustainable travel.

The council said the updates were aligned with recent changes to off-street parking charges introduced by district and borough councils, helping to prioritise the use of designated car parks and reduce pressure on residential streets.

Joy Dennis, West Sussex cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “These changes are about making parking simpler, fairer and more responsive to local needs. We have tried to keep any price increases as minimal as possible, with the updated pricing covering rising service costs while ensuring parking remains accessible and efficient for those who need it most.

"We’re supporting key workers, encouraging short stays and helping town centres stay vibrant, contributing directly to our Council Plan priority of building a strong, sustainable economy for West Sussex.”

You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk