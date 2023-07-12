NationalWorldTV
New outdoor seating area approved to be built at Eastbourne pub

A pub’s plans to convert its car park into a new garden area has been given the go ahead by Eastbourne Borough Council.
By Sam Pole
Published 12th Jul 2023, 17:39 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 17:39 BST

In October, Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning committee approved plans to create a new outdoor seating area at The Rainbow, formerly the Counting House, — a Grade II listed pub in Star Road.The new area would include timber-framed seating ‘pods’ and new paving, as well as a new wrought iron fence and gate.

The plan would also see the pub lose its on-site car park.

However, full planning permission was not granted due to not being signed off by the County Archaeologist.

The Rainbow pub in Star Road, Eastbourne. Picture: The RainbowThe Rainbow pub in Star Road, Eastbourne. Picture: The Rainbow
Following this, the officer approved the plans following a consultation.

Archaeological Officer Chris Greatorex wrote: “The Counting House is a Grade II listed building within an Archaeological Notification Area. However, based on the information that has now been provided, I do not believe that any significant archaeological remains are likely to be affected by these proposals.

"For this reason, I have no further archaeological recommendations to be make in this instance.”

While recommended for approval, the proposals had seen objections from a group of local residents.

Most of the objectors had raised concerns about the potential for noise creating disturbance to the local area.

However, planning officers said this should not form part of the decision-making process as the area is already licenced. In other words, the pub would already be allowed to use the area as seating without securing planning permission.

For further details see application reference 220220 on the Eastbourne Borough Council website.

