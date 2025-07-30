New owner of seafront guest house in Worthing applies for change of use to bedsits

The new owner of a seafront guest house in Worthing has applied for a change of use to a large house in multiple occupation.

Marine View, in Marine Parade, went on the market as a 13-bedroom property with planning permission in place for four luxury flats.

Estate agent Aspire Residential promoted the property as a development opportunity.

Ms Olivia Martin-Woolbridge, a director of Leone Properties Limited, has made an application to Worthing Borough Council for the change of use. Plans include 14 bedsit studios.

She says the council has confirmed an urgent need in the borough for emergency and social housing, and temporary accommodation.