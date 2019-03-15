New parking restrictions to be introduced in Crowborough

Proposals to tighten parking restrictions in Crowborough have been given the backing of East Sussex planners.

On Wednesday (March 13), East Sussex County Council’s planning committee considered public responses to the introduction of a new traffic regulation order on parking in Crowborough.

According to council documents, the scheme aims to improve road safety and visibility by introducing new restrictions at more than 11 sites in the town.

While each of the individual proposals gained the committee’s backing, there was some strong debate about whether the overall traffic order would function without a civil parking scheme from Wealden District Council.

Cllr Godfrey Daniel (Lab. – Hastings Braybrooke and Castle) said: “The expenditure and the effort put in by the county council, for something that will not be enforced, doesn’t really move the world on in making it much safer.

“It might be marginally safer using a bit of yellow paint, but you could actually use the yellow paint without the traffic order in Wealden, because it won’t be enforced anyway.

“I do note why you might want it but I think this is confusing the public really, who would imagine the sum of things are going to get better.

“In reality, because of the resistance of Wealden District [Council] to go for civil parking measures, it is a bit of con by them.”

The issue was raised again later in the meeting as councillors discussed a proposal for double yellow lines at the junction of School Lane and St John’s Road – in close proximity to St John’s Primary School.

Cllr Angharad Davies (Con. – Northern Rother) said: “I disagree totally with Cllr Daniel – I don’t often but I do today – because there are law abiding people and there is definitely a psychological impact from double yellow lines.

“In a situation near a school I do think they might have some effect and even some effect is worthwhile, where there are children around.”

Meanwhile Cllr Barry Taylor (Con. – Eastbourne Meads) said: “If a child is killed because a car is parked on that double yellow line, then police have the power to prosecute that person.

“Otherwise whoever parks on the junction could actually get away with killing a child.

“That sounds very dramatic but as far as I am concerned the lines are there [because] officers have identified that junction to be dangerous.”

Committee chairman Claire Dowling, who declared an interest as a member of Wealden District Council’s cabinet, also argued against Cllr Daniel’s concerns.

Cllr Dowling said: “Yes Cllr Daniel you are correct we do not have CPE (Civil Parking Enforcement), however we do have police that turn out when there is dangerous parking.

“I also have had cause to call police out and they have acted. I think you need to be aware of that. We may not have CPE but police have not completely turned their back on Wealden.”

Following further debate the proposal gained the backing of the committee.

Other proposals backed by the committee included no waiting zones at: the junction of Gladstone Road and South Street; the junction of Blackness Road and Huntingdon Road; the junction of Windsor Road and Windsor Place; and the junctions between the A26, Batchelors Field and Goldsmiths Avenue.

A no waiting area will also be created at Beacon Gardens, which is described as being on a sharp bend near to Highlands Close.

Double yellow lines will also be introduced at the junction of Elim Court Gardens and London Road.

An amended proposal was also given the committee’s backing, which related to the introduction of a 15-minute parking limit to a lay-by outside of Poundfield Stores in Green Lane.

The amendment limited the weekend hours of the traffic restriction to reflect the shop’s opening hours and limited parking for residents.

The proposals are expected to be formalised by the council’s director of communities, economy and transport in the near future.