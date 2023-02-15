New parking restrictions are set to come into force in Seaford, Lewes and Newhaven, after proposals gained the go ahead from county councillors.

On Wednesday (February 15), East Sussex County Council’s Planning Committee signed off on plans to update a set of Traffic Regulation Orders, which govern parking restrictions around Lewes District.

The updates come as part of the council’s annual review of parking in the area.

The largest change to come about as a result of the review are plans to paint double-yellow lines along the eastern side of Cricketfield Road in Seaford.

Double yellow lines

The restriction had been requested by ward councillor Carolyn Lambert — with support from emergency services and a local bus company — due to concerns about parking blocking larger vehicles from using the road.

New double-yellow lines are also to be painted on part of Church Street in Seaford. The area is currently covered by a single-yellow line restriction, but this has been unenforceable due to signage issues. The area is also used as an entrance to both the Old School Surgery and a neighbouring property.

Changes are also proposed to parking restrictions in Hillyfield in Lewes. Currently, the road has no waiting restrictions in place between 8am and 6pm on Monday to Saturday. The updated restrictions would reduce these hours to 11am to 1pm on Monday to Friday. The change had been suggested by the council’s parking enforcement contractors due to issues with signage.

The other updates are more minor. These included plans to formalise blue badge disabled parking bays in both Esplanade, Seaford and Lawes Avenue, Newhaven. Alongside this the council will remove a no-longer-needed blue badge bay from Mountfield Road, Lewes.

All three blue badge proposals had seen objections raised, although in the case of the Esplanade proposal this was because residents wanted the council to increase the number of disabled parking bays beyond what was proposed.

The proposed changes had also included plans to paint double-yellow lines around a triangle-shaped patch of land at the junction of North Way and Cross Way in Lewes.

