New polling station at Seaford school

A new temporary polling station is being set up at Cradle Hill School in Seaford.

The portacabin at The Ridings open space just off Lexden Road will be installed for each election and removed thereafter, Seaford Town Council said.

A polling station is replacing Cradle Hill School in Seaford. Picture: Seaford Town Council

“This is good news for parents of children at Cradle Hill School, as it means the school can now stay open on polling days,” said a council spokesman.

Parents have previously been forced to make alternative childcare arrangements when the school has had to close for polling days, with children missing out on valuable education.

This led to a number of families voicing their frustration at the situation, the council said.

A Seaford Town Council spokesman said: “We have been attempting to find an alternative location of the Polling station for some time and had approached some suitable building owners without success.

“We therefore decide that whilsw it is more expensive to have a temporary portable Polling Station in the Lexden Road open space this was the solution, albeit a complicated one it requires toilets and a generator as well.”

The town council worked in partnership with Lewes District Council on solving this issue.