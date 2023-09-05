A new restaurant space in Worthing has been approved.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The old GAME store in Unit 3 of the Montague Centre, situated between HMV and Nando’s in the arcade, is to become a new restaurant, according to approved plans by Worthing Borough Council officers.

The plans are for a change of use from retail to commercial use with the purpose of establishing a new restaurant, and will see a new flue ventilation system installed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No details as to who will occupy the unit have been given yet, with it lying vacant since January this year after GAME did not have its lease renewed.

Unit 3 Montague Centre, Worthing Currently Vacant (Credit: other third party)

One objector to the plans said the new ventilation system and increase in delivery traffic need to be addressed, suggesting the new restaurant deliveries times to be the same as other units, which the council implemented in its conditions for approval.