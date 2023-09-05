New restaurant space in Montague Centre in Worthing approved
The old GAME store in Unit 3 of the Montague Centre, situated between HMV and Nando’s in the arcade, is to become a new restaurant, according to approved plans by Worthing Borough Council officers.
The plans are for a change of use from retail to commercial use with the purpose of establishing a new restaurant, and will see a new flue ventilation system installed.
No details as to who will occupy the unit have been given yet, with it lying vacant since January this year after GAME did not have its lease renewed.
One objector to the plans said the new ventilation system and increase in delivery traffic need to be addressed, suggesting the new restaurant deliveries times to be the same as other units, which the council implemented in its conditions for approval.
Agents for the approved restaurant said the Montague Centre was becoming a ‘mall for food’.