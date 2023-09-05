BREAKING
New restaurant space in Montague Centre in Worthing approved

A new restaurant space in Worthing has been approved.
By Thomas Hanway, local democracy reporter
Published 5th Sep 2023, 12:51 BST
The old GAME store in Unit 3 of the Montague Centre, situated between HMV and Nando’s in the arcade, is to become a new restaurant, according to approved plans by Worthing Borough Council officers.

The plans are for a change of use from retail to commercial use with the purpose of establishing a new restaurant, and will see a new flue ventilation system installed.

No details as to who will occupy the unit have been given yet, with it lying vacant since January this year after GAME did not have its lease renewed.

Unit 3 Montague Centre, Worthing Currently Vacant (Credit: other third party)Unit 3 Montague Centre, Worthing Currently Vacant (Credit: other third party)
Unit 3 Montague Centre, Worthing Currently Vacant (Credit: other third party)

One objector to the plans said the new ventilation system and increase in delivery traffic need to be addressed, suggesting the new restaurant deliveries times to be the same as other units, which the council implemented in its conditions for approval.

Agents for the approved restaurant said the Montague Centre was becoming a ‘mall for food’.

