On Monday (October 24), Cllr Claire Dowling, East Sussex County Council’s lead member for transport and environment is set to decide the next steps of a project to create a new four-way roundabout connecting Ersham Road, South Road and Diplocks Way.

The project, expected to cost £1.5m of Wealden’s Community Infrastructure Levy monies, would replace the existing mini-roundabout connecting South Road and Ersham Road, as well as a nearby junction connecting Diplocks Way and South Road.

The council says the scheme is intended to cut down on congestion and queuing traffic and ensure roads can accommodate the level of growth the town is expected to see in the coming few years.

Proposed new roundabout in Hailsham

During the meeting, Cllr Dowling will be asked to approve the project moving ahead to a detailed design and construction phase.

The meeting follows on from a public consultation about the project carried out in April and May this year.

According to meeting papers, the council received a total of 215 responses, mostly from Hailsham area residents, with more than 83 per cent either supporting or strongly supporting the scheme.

Despite support, the consultation notes objections to the loss of Ersham Triangle Village Green as part of the project. This village green was de-designated earlier this year, although an alternative provision is to be made near to the Cuckoo Trail in the south of the town.

Existing junction