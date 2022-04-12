New shelter plans at Westbourne church submitted

Development plans for a new rain shelter at a Westbourne Church have been submitted to Chichester District Council. SUS-221204-125930001

The proposal would see the building of a rain shelter for bicycles and baby buggies adjacent to the main entrance on the south side of the Baptist Church on North Street in Westbourne.

Work would also include the affixing of a building name signage to the front aspect of the church.

The proposed shelter will be constructed in timber and clear polycarbonate sheeting.

It will be barely visible from the road and will be in keeping both in scale and appearance with the existing building.

The proposed lettering to the front will be large enough to be seen from the road but not too large to be out of proportion to the building.