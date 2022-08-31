New Shoreham coffee shop could open in old taxi kiosk
Plans have been submitted to turn an empty building at Shoreham Railway Station into a coffee kiosk.
A taxi kiosk formerly used by Bel-Cabs could soon be used to serve coffee if the plans are approved by Adur District Council.
The currently empty kiosk is on the southern side of the station and is located on Station Approach, close to the junction with Brunswick Road.
The kiosk would be open seven days a week and offer takeaway coffee, snacks, and drinks once open.