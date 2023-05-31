Plans for a new skatepark in Ringmer are set to go in front of Lewes councillors next week.

On Wednesday (June 7), Lewes District Council’s planning committee is set to consider an application from Ringmer Parish Council to create a skatepark in Broyle Lane Park.

The facility will be made using spray concrete, with a series of connected ramps which the parish council says will be suitable for both beginner and more experienced skaters.

In documents submitted as part of the application, a spokesman for the parish council said: “The construction of the skatepark will benefit the local community, local shops and other amenities. It will also ensure that the whole park is well used and will become a focal point for a diverse, multi-generational and vibrant local community.

Proposed designs for the skate park

“This will have a positive impact on not only the local community, but also on real estate, as the area will offer a varied multi-sport/play area that will appeal to a wide cross section of the community.

Money for the facility is to be drawn from s106 contributions connected with housing development in Ringmer, including that drawn from housing being built on land formerly used as a skate park in the village.

While recommended for approval, the proposals have seen some objections by local residents. These objections are generally around noise and disturbance, which are not considered to be strong grounds for refusal by planning officers.

