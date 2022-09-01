New Southwick homes could be built on former primary school site

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Sussex Property Development wants to build 22 homes at the former Eastbrook Primary School, at Manor Hall Road.

The company is a partnership between West Sussex County Council and Lovell Homes which aims to make use of surplus land.

Eastbrook Primary was declared ‘surplus to requirements’ by the county council and closed in August 2013.

Former primary school site where new homes could be built

Buildings were later demolished and the developer says the site is currently a magnet for anti-social behaviour.

Proposals for the new housing development include 22 two, three and four-bedroom properties with seven of them earmarked as affordable homes.

The main access at Park Way would be improved with a total of 37 parking spaces provided for residents within the site.

Park Way would also have an improved cycle and footpath.

The homes would share a central ‘village green’ and one corner of the site would be set aside as an ‘ecology area’ with restricted public access.

But more than 20 trees will be removed to make way for the development, with the developer proposing to plant a total of 45 replacement trees.

Parts of the site are at ‘high risk’ from flooding and council officers have asked for further information before the development goes ahead.

Just over £250,000 in developer contributions are expected.

A couple of nearby residents have objected to the proposals due to the loss of existing trees and what they view as ‘overdevelopment’.

One objection highlighted concerns about vehicles accessing the site, which is also next to Eastbrook Primary Academy.

“[Park Way] is totally inappropriate as an access road to what will be a busy housing estate,” they said.

But the highways authority had no objections and the developer is proposing to ‘upgrade’ the access.

The objectors also highlighted concerns for wildlife at the site, including a badger sett.

Planning officers said the loss of trees would be ‘regrettable’ but said the loss ‘can be justified’ in light of new planting.

They said the developer had ‘provided an appropriate balance’ between new housing and environmental safeguards and are recommending the proposals for approval.