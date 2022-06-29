New sport and recreational facilities for Bexhill approved

On Monday (June 27), Rother District Council’s cabinet approved plans to bring both remote control racing and a new cricket pitch to St Mary’s Recreation Ground in Sidley.

As a result part of the grounds are to be leased to 1066 Racing, a local RC racing club which secured a two year planning permission in March to create a fenced-in track in the park.

The plans were welcomed by both ward councillors James Carroll (Con) and Sam Coleman (Lab).

Cllr Coleman said: “I am very excited as a local ward member, absolutely buzzing for this, because when we went to view it on the demonstration day it was like nothing I had seen before.

“Cricket, football, skating, that sort of thing are part and parcel of the local government recreational facilities. This is something a bit different.”

He added: “After the years that we’ve had, where every study you could possibly read is saying young people’s mental health is on a crashing downfall, this is something to get them out of the house and to get them back out into a green space to play with their friends and play with their mates in a constructive manner that isn’t going to cause any trouble in the area.”

While approved, the RC racing plans had seen objections from a number of residents, both during the planning application and in the consultation leading up to the lease. These residents raised concerns around noise, parking and anti-social behaviour.

These concerns had seen the track’s planning permission limited to a two-year period, even though the club had been seeking a full and permanent arrangement.

Cllr Hazel Timpe, cabinet member for communities, culture and tourism, said: “I do empathise with the people who are concerned, but I do think we have actually addressed the situation by making it two years, by monitoring it.

“I think the parking issue that people think that there is going to be no parking for them and that [club members] are going to be parking in St Mary’s Lane. We’ve created parking around the actual square where they are going to be racing.

“So I do hope that residents that aren’t too happy will give it a chance.”

During the same meeting, cabinet members also authorised officers to move ahead with the leasing of part of the recreation grounds to Sidley Cricket Club.

The club had previously operated of Sidley Sports and Social Club (Gullivers), but has been using grounds in Hastings since that site’s closure in 2013. The decision would give the club the ability to create a pitch in St Mary’s and have exclusive use of it.

Speaking on the plans, Cllr Carroll said: “This is a wonderful day for Rother, for Bexhill, Sidley it is a plus.