New sustainable accommodation for students at the University of Chichester could be on the way following submitted plans.

The proposal would see extra accommodation built in the heart of Chichester at the Gardens on College Lane.

The new building, if approved, would provide eight bedrooms accompanied with ensuites.

The Gardens is located adjacent to one other building which appears to be constructed early half of 1900’s in a traditional style for that period.

The site currently has one dwelling that is used for student accommodation and is adjacent to Number 1 The Gardens.

A previous application, 19/01991/FUL, was approved in December 2022, to change Number 2 The Gardens from a house to student accommodation.

The approved plans also saw the demolition of an existing single storey side extension and the building of a two storey rear extension and single storey side extension.

In the design and access statement, sustainability was a key aspect of the proposal.

The statement said: “A holistic approach to sustainability has been taken and will encompass urban design, architecture, energy, transport, materials and water, and may

include such measures as: Improved u-values and a fabric first approach

Low impact and low-toxicity materials and finishes will be specified wherever possible.

Water conserving devices dual/short flush toilets to reduce water flow and provide instant savings on water.

Rainwater harvesting collected from the roof for reduced utility bills and environmental implications.

Monitoring of energy usage and project energy costs and energy efficient light bulbs and energy rated appliances.”