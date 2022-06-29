New temporary access ramp planned for Cowdray Ruins

The proposal is to provide a temporary accessible ramp for safe access into the ruins, while funding is being sought to repair the ruins.
Due to the poor physical condition of the ruins, public access is limited to restricted areas via a temporary entrance which has steps and width restrictions.
The new ramp is set to be located on the south-side of the ruins, in an area safe from falling stonework (see RAG diagram overleaf).
The proposed ramp is 13 metres long by 1.9 metres wide and rises 600 millimetres to provide an accessible entrance to the ruins for people with mobility aids, wheelchair users and pushchairs.
The proposed ramp sits on the ground and does not require any groundworks.
To view the full application visit the South Downs National Park Authority’s planning portal using the reference: SDNP/22/02210/FUL