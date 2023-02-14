Plans to build a new dog agility area in Northchapel have been withdrawn.

Plans to build a new dog agility area in Northchapel have been withdrawn.

The process for withdrawal was officially put into place on February 2.

The temporary 1.5 acre plot of land would have been on Fishers Street Farm in Northchapel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Design and Access Statement, applicant Mr Stephen Thomas rote: “This is a trial enterprise for the summer months; should it be successful we would look at having an all weather area to extend this service, where necessary further planning will be sought.

“Booking and payment will be online via a designated website and customers will be able to choose their time which will be at hourly intervals; users having a fifty minute slot with a ten minute break to allow a seamless change.

“The owners are responsible for their dogs who must be kept on a lead when not working. Whilst every effort will be made to make the area secure with appropriate fencing all owners are responsible for their dogs whilst on the farm. Public liability will include this enterprise.

“Toilet and shower facilities are available at the farmhouse for farm workers and visitors, including those with a disability. First aid equipment is also available for agility users.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Dog agility has become a very popular sport both for the handlers and their dogs, so this seems a very good enterprise to encourage such a healthy sport.”

The plans were however objected to by a member of the local public.

Mrs Lynn Zarins said: “No consideration for local residents we first knew about this when they set up two days before the event.

"That's when the field next to me was been used for dogs exercise no dogs were on leads and people were right next to my fence and looking in this then upset my three dogs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was not notified at all but was informed that dogs would be on leads. As it got nearer to the event the field got busier and my dogs more upset.

"The neighbour's cat was killed and since this event the deer I saw regularly on walks seem to have gone.”