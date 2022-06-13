New temporary dog agility to be built in Northchapel

Plans to build a new dog agility area in Northchapel have been submitted.

The temporary 1.5 acre plot of land will be on Fishers Street Farm in Northchapel.

The area would be in the area throughout the Summer months and no longer than six months.

In the Design and Access Statement, applicant Mr Stephen Thomas wrote: “This is a trial enterprise for the summer months; should it be successful we would look at having an all weather area to extend this service, where necessary further planning will be sought .

“Booking and payment will be online via a designated website and customers will be able to choose their time which will be at hourly intervals; users having a fifty minute slot with a ten minute break to allow a seamless change.

“The owners are responsible for their dogs who must be kept on a lead when not working. Whilst every effort will be made to make the area secure with appropriate fencing all owners are responsible for their dogs whilst on the farm. Public liability will include this enterprise.

“Toilet and shower facilities are available at the farmhouse for farm workers and visitors, including those with a disability. First aid equipment is also available for agility users.

"Leconfield Estate management are happy for us to proceed with this as they are aware that diversification is now very necessary.

"Dog agility has become a very popular sport both for the handlers and their dogs, so this seems a very good enterprise to encourage such a healthy sport.”