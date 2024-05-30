New temporary sauna proposed for installation on Eastbourne seafront
The plans proposed, if approved, would see the deployment of a fully portable, pop-up, temporary sauna which is timber frame construction on flatbed trailer.
The sauna would be a prefabricated, mobile structure designed to ‘complement the aesthetic of the seafront while providing a modern recreational facility.’
The proposal states: “The sauna will be operational for a period of one year, providing an extended opportunity for both residents and visitors to enjoy the facility.
"Operating hours will be designed to complement existing beach activities and minimise disruption.
"The sauna will be sited to avoid any interference with listed structures such as the bandstand and the pier.
"The pop-up beach sauna represents a thoughtful and respectful addition to Eastbourne's main resort beach.
"By enhancing the contemporary recreational offering without compromising the site's historical integrity, this initiative celebrates Eastbourne’s heritage as a premier seaside resort while providing modern amenities for the enjoyment of all.”
