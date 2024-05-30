Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new temporary sauna has been proposed to be installed on Eastbourne seafront.

The plans proposed, if approved, would see the deployment of a fully portable, pop-up, temporary sauna which is timber frame construction on flatbed trailer.

The sauna would be a prefabricated, mobile structure designed to ‘complement the aesthetic of the seafront while providing a modern recreational facility.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposal states: “The sauna will be operational for a period of one year, providing an extended opportunity for both residents and visitors to enjoy the facility.

The plans proposed, if approved, would see the deployment of a fully portable, pop-up, temporary sauna which is timber frame construction on flatbed trailer. Picture: Eastbourne Borough Council

"Operating hours will be designed to complement existing beach activities and minimise disruption.

"The sauna will be sited to avoid any interference with listed structures such as the bandstand and the pier.

"The pop-up beach sauna represents a thoughtful and respectful addition to Eastbourne's main resort beach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad