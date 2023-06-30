Brand new toilets including accessible facilities are set to be created in a Worthing multi-storey car park.

A planning application by Adur and Worthing Councils would replace the existing public conveniences at the High Street MSCP with one dedicated Changing Places facility, eight unisex stalls (including one accessible stall and one parent/child changing stall). The men’s bathroom would be outfitted with one toilet and six urinals.

The works would be funded by a central government grant given to Worthing Borough Council for a new Changing Places facility.

The site is the multi story car park on Worthing’s high street, and currently has an accessible toilet and male and female toilets.

The existing toilets at the Multi Storey Car Park in Worthing High Street (Credit: A&W planning portal)

The High Street MSCP was chosen because it was considered a sufficient size to accommodate a Changing Places facility.

The existing toilets were also reviewed and ‘due to being in an aged and generally poor condition a major refurbishment was considered’.

After consultation with Sussex Police, lighting around the toilet block and anti-graffiti coatings applied to the doors have been included in the plans.

There would be minor changes to the appearance of the external wall next to the toilets on the ground level of the car park to provide the proposed access to the new unisex cubicles.

A document submitted with the application says: “The reconfiguration and refurbishment of existing spaces will improve all facilities in line with the Equality Act and other accessibility guidance, improving the existing access for wheelchairs or users with walking aids and parents with prams / pushchairs.

“Individually accessed cubicles will also improve facilities during periods of maintenance or cleaning, as only one cubicle will need to be closed during maintenance / cleaning rather than a whole area.

“In preparing the feasibility designs, Technical Services undertook consultation with local councillors, maintenance and cleaning teams. There has also been consultation with the government grant team to ensure that the specialist design of the Changing Places facility fully meets current good practice in relation to access and use of the space.”

