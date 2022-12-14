Plans for a new tourist accommodation at a former care home in Stoughton have been submitted.

If approved, the new tourist accommodation would be built on the site of Lordington Park Rest And Convalescent Home on Newbarn Lane.

The proposal seeks to change the use of the former residential care home into a 14-bedroom boutique bed and breakfast.

Two of the sheltered accommodation units would also change to self-catering holiday units.

The main house, Lordington Park would accommodate 14 guest bedrooms, three on the ground floor and the remaining on the first floor with each bedroom having its

own ensuite facilities and each floor is accessible by a lift or stairwell.

In the planning statement, planning agent Fellows Planning Limited said: “There are very limited changes required to the first floor, apart from refurbishment to the guest rooms given the change of use can occur relatively easily and will operate in a similar way to the former care home.

“In terms of the works proposed at ground floor, the existing lounge would remain in this use, with the visitor screen removed and made way for a coffee counter.

"Seating areas would be made more comfortable for the use of guests throughout the day. Two of the existing ground floor bedrooms and staff room would be altered to construct a larger dining room space, which would be used to serve breakfast to guests.

"This would have an outlook onto the southeastern lawn and provides direct access to the kitchen, making it easier for staff to manage catering requirements. The existing extraction equipment would continue to be used to serve the kitchen appliances.

“The bed and breakfast will be run be experienced staff in the hospitality sector. The tourism use will also support local food and wine producers, including Adsdean Farm Shop, suppliers of bacon and black pudding, Tregust Butchers suppliers of sausages, Westbourne Bakery for all bread and pastries, The Condiment Company for sauces, Grange Farm Shop for fruit and vegetables and Ashling Park Sparkling wine where appropriate.

"The promotion of other local businesses will also be included, including Lordington Lavender soaps and bathroom sprays, alongside local tourism attractions. All of which are within 25-mile radius and closer.”