New accommodation for tourists could be on the way to Linchmere after plans were submitted.

The proposal seeks to change the use of the land which comprises a Former Trout Farm, to provide an exclusive woodland experience at the land north east of Rats Castle,

The proposals would seek to erect five eco-friendly retreat woodland cabins on the site and the provision of car parking and associated landscaping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the design and access statement, developer ECE planning wrote: “The proposed cabins have been carefully positioned amongst the existing trees on site to reduce the need for tree removal and for the cabins to benefit from the existing woodland.

New accommodation for tourists could be on the way to Linchmere after plans were submitted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The cabins have additionally been positioned away from Linchmere Road to reduce noise impact. Acoustic fencing has additionally been incorporated in to the proposals to further reduce potential noise impact.

“In addition to the above, the cabins have been specifically orientated to make the most of the existing woodland and lakes/ponds which exist within the site. The cabins have been orientated to avoid interlocking between cabins to ensure the experience is as private and tranquil as possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cabins would each comprise of two bedrooms, a shower room, utility and open plan kitchen/lounge.

A private decking area for each cabin would be provided and access via the kitchen/lounge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Six car parking spaces are also being proposed with an additional two cycle spaces per cabin outside the entrances to the lodges.