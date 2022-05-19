New tourist accommodations could be coming to West Wittering

The proposal seeks a change of use of the land and the building of four shepherd’s huts, a barn for washing and toilet facilities on a dis-used field at Truffles in West Wittering.

The proposed site forms part of the small holding associated with the main residence known as Truffles and would be operate from April until October, seven days a week.

The shepherd’s huts will be a semi-permanent feature on the landscape, and the the proposed barn would be moved from its existing position to the South of Truffles, to a site which would be more suitable to serve the shepherd hut accommodations.

Historically the field that would be developed on has been used in part as paddock land for two horses.

The design and access statement by Smith Simmons and Partners said: “The application site would offer a small-scale tourist facility as an alternative to the tourist experience which would complement the established tourist accommodation in the area.

"It is envisaged that the shepherd’s huts will be attractive for short stays for people wanting to engage in the countryside with access to the beaches and Harbour via the local footpath networks and along Salterns Way.

"The small-scale tourist accommodation would make a positive contribution to the local rural economy by bringing visitors to the area and by collaborating with existing local businesses and employing local people in connection with the tourist use, for example cleaner and gardener.”