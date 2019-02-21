New use for former Turkish Baths in Lewes given thumbs up

A new use for the former Turkish Baths in Lewes has been given the go-ahead.

The historic building in Friars Walk is due to take on a new role as The Unity Centre, providing health and education services, a range of activities as well as one-on-one holistic therapy treatments.

A change of use for the site to allow this to happen was unanimously approved by Lewes District Council’s planning committee on Wednesday night (February 20).

The application included the installation of new signs, lighting above the entrance, changes to the rear entrance and a new timber structure at the back.

The existing access to Styles Field will be closed, while the access to Broomans Lane restored.

Meanwhile a brick boundary wall will be erected adjacent to Styles Field.

The committee heard the timber structure to the rear is to provide more treatment space and was only being given a three-year temporary permission.

According to the application the unit has been vacant for some time, having previously been used as the council’s print unit.

Lewes District Council started refurbishment in 2018 to prepare the shell of the building for commercial letting.

Activities at the Unity Centre will include yoga, dance, theatre, art, music, martial arts and community events.

There will also be an art/craft gallery in the hallway as well as a small cafe and retail area in the reception space.