New industrial/warehouse buildings are up for approval this week at the northern edge of Bognor Regis.

The site at Oldlands Farm, next to the Rolls-Royce Technology and Logistics Centre, is currently 5.2 hectares of agricultural land, with some derelict buildings on it from previous developments, that will be demolished should the plan go ahead.

The proposal is to be 18,580 sqm of industrial/warehouse and office space, and will take up the remainder of Oldlands Farm site alongside a separate application last year for van storage and warehouse areas.

The outline application will be decided by the Arun District Council’s special planning committee, at 2pm today (Wednesday June 28), at the Arun Civic Centre in Littlehampton.

Oldlands Farm Warehouse (Credit: Arun planning portal)

In an officers’ report on the application, it is recommended that councillors accept the proposal conditionally, due to the positive economic impact it could have for the council and the area, as well as the jobs it could potentially create if the warehouse were to go ahead.

Bersted Parish Council submitted an objection to the council about the plan, saying that it would add to traffic on the Saltbox roundabout, increasing risk of accidents, and would congest the A29 through Shripney as well as the A259.

The report recommended that the warehouse does not become a ‘parcel distribution’ site without first proving to the council it would not further burden the A27 and surrounding roads.

If approved in outline, which only establishes the principle of development and access, a further reserved matters application would need to be submitted setting out detailed design and layout of new buildings.