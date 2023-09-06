Council leaders have welcomed the submission of a planning application for the Wealden Community Sport Hub.

On Wednesday (September 6), Wealden District Council’s cabinet discussed the planning application for a news sports facility in Lower Dicker, which went live last Tuesday (August 29).

According to the council, the scheme aims to create a “state-of the-art” leisure and sports facility, which will include two full size 3G floodlit football pitches, four floodlit multi-use games areas, two tennis courts, and a BMX and skate area.

It is also expected to include a children’s play area, outdoor tennis tables, outdoor gym equipment and a community café.

CGI of planned Wealden Community Sports Hub (Image: WDC)

Welcoming the application’s submission, Kelvin Williams, cabinet portfolio holder for public health and asset management, said: “The sports hub, which is located just to the north of Hailsham, is, I think, a very exciting project, it is going to provide up-to-date, state-of-the-art playing fields, which in the past has been criticised for not being delivered locally.”

Cllr Williams went on to tell his fellow cabinet members that the project is set to receive funding from Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) monies — payments made by developers towards infrastructure improvements.

Cllr Williams said: “I can assure cabinet that there is sufficient money in the pot to be able to allow this project to go forward in the funding as set out.

“I think it is also relevant that this development is taking place in an area which has taken quite a lot of the [housing] development. I think the residents of Hailsham are only too aware of this government drive to drive housing, whether we agree or disagree with that.

“Ultimately, this is part of the strategy of the government to use housing as an economic driver, but effectively we are able to provide something back to the community by using the CIL in this way.”

He added that further funding could come from external grants, with the council currently seeking money from the Football Foundation.