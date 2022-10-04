New West Chiltington conservation area proposed

During a meeting of the cabinet on Thursday (September 29), members discussed plans to expand the Rusper Conservation Area to include the gardens of Ghyll Manor up to its northern boundary.

If all goes as planned, the new Conservation Area will be in West Chiltington will be known as the Wells Cottages Conservation Area in recognition of the many cottages built by architect Reginald Fairfax Wells between the two World Wars.

It will extend to Spinney Lane, Sunset Lane, Heather Lane, Westward Lane, Monkmead Lane, Common Hill, Roundabout Lane, Ling Common Place, Grove Lane, Bower Lane, Silver Glade, Birch Tree Lane, Fir Tree Lane and Threals Lane.

Proposed new conservation area in West Chiltington

Cabinet member Roger Noel said: “Wells Cottages are a unique design, have never been replicated and have got to be preserved for the future.”