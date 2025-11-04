New West Sussex village pub signs could affect the character of the area

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond

Communities Champion

Published 4th Nov 2025
The Lamb Inn in Rustington has been highlighted by Greene King for its outstanding charity fundraising
New signs are planned for a West Sussex village pub, potentially affecting the character and appearance of the conservation area where it is located.

Greene King has submitted an application to Arun District Council to change the signs at The Lamb Inn, in The Street, Rustington.

The proposals include two illuminated fascia signs, one non-illuminated fascia sign, one corex sign, two illuminated logo signs and new panels on an existing post.

Some of the new signs prominently feature the Flaming Grill logo, including a face of flames in non-illuminated black, return of flames in illuminated opal and text pushing through illuminated red acrylic.

Comments should be made by November 20.

