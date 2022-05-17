New Wivelsfield children's nursery could soon open at primary school

Next Tuesday (May 24), Cllr Bob Standley, East Sussex County Council’s lead member for education, is set to make a decision on whether to proceed with plans to open a nursery within the school.
The proposal, which is recommended for approval, comes from the school’s governing body. It had put forward the plans after the closure of Wivelsfield’s voluntary run pre-school in July 2020, which left the village without any early years provision.
According to council papers, the governing body has already undertaken some public consultation on the proposals, which received a positive response. Despite this, the proposals require sign off from the county council, allowing the school to lower its entry age from four-years-old to two-years-old.
Cllr Standley is asked to agree for this change to go out for statutory consultation. If this process goes smoothly, as is expected, the nursery is likely to open its doors in January next year.
The nursery would initially be provided within a temporary building the council has provided to the school. While this temporary building expected to be in place for seven years, the school is likely to build permanent accommodation in the longer term.
Officers said: “We believe the proposal to lower the age range at Wivelsfield Primary School would meet the need to provide sufficient early years places in the village and help to build on work already done by the school, ensuring a fully integrated Early Years Foundation Stage to help secure good outcomes for all children.”